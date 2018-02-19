Macon-Bibb employees voice opinions on proposed health care changes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Current and past Macon-Bibb County employees were giving a chance to take the podium Monday night in front of commissioners.

A public forum was held at the Government Center to let employees ask questions and express their concerns to commissioners before they vote on a proposal that would make changes to health care plans.

“I’m not sure how this is affordable for everybody spread out across the county employees,” said an employee. “A number of our employees make 20-30,000 dollars annually. This is not affordable to those employees in any way.”

The commission must make changes to the county budget to make up for a projected $4 million deficit. So they’re looking at making those changes to healthcare.

“I would like to implore you guys to table this tomorrow because this has not been given enough time for employees and retirees to digest it, to understand it to know what questions they need to ask,” said another employee.

Nine adjustments to health care options would save the county about $1.3 million, but would cost employees to make changes on co-pays and delivery options.

“Please understand that our employees, especially the ones who have major medical costs and have ongoing maintenance prescriptions are working very hard to try to control those costs,” said Macon-Bibb County Solicitor General, Rebecca Greist.

More than a dozen people took the podium, all asking to explore a different option.

“I come in here, every week and I see money being spent in different things on things that can wait, but these things right here and these city people cannot,” said a past employee.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will vote on passing the adjustment proposal Tuesday night in the commission chambers.