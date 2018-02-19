Female inmates accused of sneaking gun into jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are seeking warrants on two female inmates after receiving information that a small handgun was reported to have been brought into the jail. On Wednesday, February 14 , the husband of a female inmate contacted the jail staff after he was told by his wife that a gun may possibly be inside the female section of the jail.

Corrections deputies immediately responded to the block and began a search of the area. Deputies found a small .22 caliber handgun, loaded with a single bullet.

It was reported to Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators that a female inmate possibly concealed the small handgun inside her body cavity as she was processed into the jail.

Reports say Tiffany Robinson, 42, originally possessed the handgun when it was brought into the jail. The gun was found inside a personal belongings container of another female inmate, 41-year-old Jamie Singleton.

Investigators are seeking warrants on both inmates for the charge of “Possession of Drugs, Weapons, or Alcohol by Inmates”.

This incident is remains under investigation.