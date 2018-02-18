Plane crashes in southern Iran, killing all 66 on board

Location of Semirom, Iran. Google Maps

Airline spokesman Mohammad Taghi Tabatabai told state TV that all on the flight were killed. The plane carried 60 passengers, including one child and six crew members.

Tabatabai said the plane crashed into Mount Dena, which is about 1,400-feet tall, due to bad weather and that rescue helicopters couldn’t reach the remote crash site because of fog in the area.

The Iranian red Crescent said it has deployed to the area.

Aseman Airlines is a semi-private air carrier headquartered in Tehran that specializes in flights to remote airfields across the country. It also flies internationally.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran’s commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

Following the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers,

Iran signed deals with both Airbus and Boeing to buy scores of passenger planes.