Wales hit by strongest quake in 100 years

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook South Wales Saturday, rattling buildings and startling residents throughout the coastal towns where quakes are uncommon.

The epicenter was located a few miles north of the town of Swansea, Wales, according to the British Geological Survey (BGS), but tremors could be felt across south Wales and the southwest of England.

It was the strongest recorded earthquake in the area for more than 100 years, the BGS said. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Tyler Mears, who lives 30 miles north of the quake’s epicenter in Rhondda, South Wales, said when her house began to shake she initially thought of many causes, but it didn’t occur to her that it could be an earthquake.

