Legendary climber Jim Bridwell dies at 73

This Jan. 18, 2013 photo provided by Ron Gomez shows legendary climbers Layton Kor, left, and Jim Bridwell in Kingman, Ariz. Ron Gomez / AP

The Stonemasters lived hand-to-mouth in campgrounds, playing music, drinking and smoking marijuana. By some accounts, they managed to recover pounds of marijuana from a smuggling plane that crashed in the park in 1977 with 6,000 pounds of pot aboard.

But they were experts at free climbing and big-wall work, priding themselves on attacking the most daunting routes.

Instead of technical clothing, they favored white bellbottom or painter pants, climbing shirtless or in gaudy paisley shirts with headbands to hold back their long hair.

Bridwell frequently spoke or wrote about climbing as a form of liberation, although it cost him dearly. He suffered broken ribs and smashed teeth in accidents. At times he made money as a ski guide or held other jobs but frequently he just scraped by, often leaving his wife and son behind as he traveled the world.

“There aren’t many people who’ve managed to be a failure for this long a time,” he said in a 1986 profile in Rolling Stone magazine.

In 1982, Bridwell was in a group that made a 300-mile trek around, rather than up, Mount Everest.