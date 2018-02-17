Comments by Nikolas Cruz's attorney could impact his defense

Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Broward County Sheriff’s Office

The attorney’s comments to the media were honest and sensitive to the suffering of the community in that moment. Unfortunately, a prosecutor might try to impute these words to the defendant to head off the insanity option.

If it’s true that Cruz was expressing his remorse, and he was aware of the impact of the shooting on the community, this could impact his insanity defense.

Remorse is a good thing for defendants. Remorse is a “

mitigating” factor when the court is considering whether to impose the death penalty, after a person is convicted.

Prior to that, however, courts have

observed that remorse makes it more probable that a defendant appreciated the wrongfulness of his conduct. Similarly, a defendant’s sadness or awareness of the impact of his actions tends to show he was aware of what he was doing, and knew it was wrong.

Prosecutors could argue that because the attorney is the legal

alter ego to the client, the voice of the attorney is therefore the voice of the client. A court should conclude otherwise.

A public defender doesn’t get to choose her client, yet they are duty-bound to provide zealous advocacy for a complete stranger, often at a moment’s notice, whose alleged conduct may personally horrify them.

Insanity should not be established by extemporaneous comments to the press by a well-intentioned, newly appointed attorney trying to counter the avalanche of negative press. An insanity defense should ultimately be established by competent medical professionals — modern scientists who are applying a test developed in the 1800s.