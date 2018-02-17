At rally, Parkland shooting survivors rail against NRA, Trump

A child holds a poster at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Feb. 17, 2018. NBC News

Melissa Falkowski, a Douglas High English and journalism teacher, who

hid in the closet of her classroom during the shooting, spoke through tears at the rally.

“They say ‘it’s not the time’ — Now is the time! There is no other time!” she said.

Falkowski said she has made it her life mission to fight for gun legislation and to ensure that school shootings never happen again.

David Hogg, a 17-year-old senior whose message to lawmakers

went viral after the shooting, said he wanted the community to channel its pain and frustration into voting out the politicians who support gun laws.

“This fight is not going to be easy. This fight is not going to be short,” he said. “The people and the special interests who want to pass gun laws and make it easier for people to get guns are not going to stop — and we can’t either.”

“Now,” Hogg said, “is the time that we say thank you for your prayers and your thoughts but that’s not enough.”

Trump, who made no reference to the issue of gun control

in an address to the nation about the shooting on Thursday, on Twitter Saturday blamed Democrats for a lack of action.

“Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk!” the president tweeted.

Trump in Thursday’s address said he would work to help the nation “secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.” The president on Friday

visited victims of the mass shooting at a hospital.

Trump’s 2019 budget proposes a substantial 22.5 percent cut to Medicaid, which funded 25 percent of all mental health spending in 2014,

according to the Kaiser Foundation.

CORRECTION (Feb. 17, 2018, 7 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the last name of a student. She is Emma Gonzalez, not Gonzales.