After Parkland shooting, hundreds attend nearby gun show

Speaking directly to elected officials at a vigil in Parkland earlier this week, Broward County Sherriff Scott Israel drew thunderous applause when he declared, “If you want to keep gun laws as they are now, you will not get elected in Broward County.”

While there may be a climate shift on the gun debate in some parts of South Florida, there’s no sign of a shift at all at the Florida guns expo at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds, which drew hundreds of gun enthusiasts across the state.

Despite heavy criticism on the timing of this event and heated

remarks on social media, no protesters appeared to be at the event.

The conversation at the gun show often turn to the AR-15, which is

one of the nation’s most popular guns and has an average price of less than a thousand dollars.

David Bustillos, a serviceman in the National Guard, went to the expo to help his friend get a fair deal on the AR-15 before prices skyrocket.

“Unfortunately with tragedy, there’s a market advantage to go up, which we want to beat,” he said.

Weighing in on the call for more gun control after the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School Bustillossaid, “With the laws that are already in place, I think that’s more than enough gun control to have.”

Georgia native Eric Willis is new to Florida.

“I don’t disagree with the gun law,” he said while standing outside of the closed Sunrise Tactical and Ammo, the store where the shooting suspect purchased his weapon. “People should be able to protect themselves.”

“In the state of Florida, if you have the money, you can get a gun,” he added.

Guns rights enthusiasts at the expo are largely pointing to the flaws by the FBI and the Broward County Schools for not acting on

leads they may have had on the shooter months ago.

“Is there way to fix this?” said Moroe. “Follow through with your job. Get the job done.”