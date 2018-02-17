13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican quake

Soldiers stand guard next to the remains of the military helicopter that fell on a van in Santiago Jamiltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on Feb. 17, 2018. Patricia Castellanos / AFP – Getty Images

“The moment the helicopter touched down it lost control, it slid– like it skidded– and it hit some vehicles that were stationed in the area,” he told a Mexican television news program. “In that moment, you couldn’t see anything, nothing else was heard beside the sound that iron makes when it scrapes the earth.”

Navarrete and Murat were evaluating reports of damage from an earthquake that struck earlier Friday when their helicopter crashed.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally put the magnitude of Friday’s quake at 7.5 but later lowered it to 7.2. It said the epicenter was 33 miles (53 kilometers) northeast of Pinotepa in southern Oaxaca state and had a depth of 15 miles (24 kilometers).

President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter that both officials and crew were fine, although the interior department said that they had light injuries.