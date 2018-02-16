Secretary of State visits student ambassadors in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb county students got a last minute visit from Secretary of State Brian Kemp Friday afternoon.

High school students who are part of the Secretary of State Student Ambassadors program, gain experience in Georgia civics, voting and community leadership.

On Friday, Secretary Kemp gave students words of encouragement at the board of elections office.

“(He told us) how we got to where he was and everything he does and like in the office and how small businesses to large corporations within Georgia just really revolves around that one office,” said student ambassador, Vannah Zawazki.

The Secretary of State’s Office has already partnered with over 150 high schools all across Georgia.