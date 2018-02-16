No sign of relief from the heat in Middle Georgia anytime soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With warm, moist air continuing to hang out across the southeast, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a break in the heat anytime soon.

A cold front will move into the state today, bringing a line of light rain into the area. The line of precipitation will likely break apart as it moves through Middle Georgia this evening.

The front will move south, but the tropical moisture will stick around. For that reason, rain chances will linger into the weekend. The lowest high temperature in the next seven days is 71 degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, the normal high temperature in Macon mid-February is 62 degrees.

Climatologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have compiled a temperature outlook for the continental United States, valid February 23 – March 01, 2018. Almost the entire state of Georgia has a 90% chance of forecast temperatures above normal.

The groundhogs may have predicted a longer winter, but this weather screams early spring.

