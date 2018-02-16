Macon-Bibb County celebrates Georgia’s Arbor day by planting trees

MACON, Gerorgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Macon-Bibb County celebrated Georgia’s Arbor Day by planting trees.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and the county planted two Kindred Spirit Oak Trees in front of the Tubman Museum.

The trees were donated by Middle Georgia State.

Macon-Bibb is also part of the Tree City initiative.

“Mayor Reichert started it in 2012, and actually to this point, we have planted 1,750 trees since 2012 to replace some of our diseased trees some trees that we’ve lost due to weather,” said KMBB President Pam Carswell.

National Arbor Day isn’t until late spring, but Georgia celebrates the day the third Friday of February. This is because its actually our planting season