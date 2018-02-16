The Littlest Biggest Music Festival: The Big Bird Bash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On February 24, 2018 The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom and The Thirsty Turtle are teaming up to bring you this year’s annual Big Bird Bash! The event is only $5 and will feature 12 bands hailing from all over the Southeast. Doors open and the music goes live at 4pm.

The Americana band from Nashville, Vegabonds, will be headlining the Hummingbird stage for the event. Known for playing with bands such as the Delta Saints, the Vegabonds just released their latest single, “Partyin’ With Strangers” — an homage to Southern culture. Baby Baby will be headlining The Thirsty Turtle across the street. According to Posture, they are known for “their rowdy live shows and attitudes that teeter totter between arrogant and goofy, somehow never crossing into either territory enough to be off-putting”.

Tim Obelgoner, the owner of The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom says, “The Bird is focused on providing quality entertainment at an affordable price. The Big Bird Bash is just where to get it. The bands offer a unique taste of music hailing from the Southeast region, with a diverse line up featuring everything from Americana to funk.”

The Thirsty Turtle, one of Macon’s newest club, offers a unique, smoke-free environment for a music venue with a patio out back for those that need a space to cool off. Matthew Obelgoner, the clubs owner, says he was excited to join in on Macon’s littlest biggest music festival and linking the two venues to bring even more acts to Macon, GA.