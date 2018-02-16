FBI got tip on Nikolas Cruz on Jan. 5 but didn't follow up

Nikolas Cruz poses in a picture posted to his Instagram account which was verified by the Miami Herald. via Instagram

- Advertisement -

Ryan Servaites, a 15-year-old freshman who was trapped in the school auditorium when the shooting started, reacted to the FBI news, saying, “It makes everybody here really, really angry that the FBI didn’t follow the proper protocols. This should never have happened.”

The FBI’s revelation came as the first victims’ funerals were held, for students Meadow Pollack, 18, and Alyssa Alhadeff, 14.

Meanwhile, the owner of the gun store where Cruz bought the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting expressed horror at his connection to the massacre.

Douglas Rudman, lawyer for Michael Morrison, the owner of Sunrise Tactical in Coral Springs, said Friday his client was “mortified that when you turn on the news and you see something horrible happening, that feeling that he may have had something to do with it. He’s having a tough time really coming to grips with that.”

Cruz bought the gun in February 2017, according to authorities. Another Morrison lawyer, Stuart Kaplan, said the store did a full background check, had Cruz provide identification and asked him several questions, including whether he’d been found to have mental illness. Cruz answered no, Kaplan said.

Since the shooting, students and teachers and former neighbors have

described a troubled, recently orphaned young man fascinated with guns and killing animals with a history of “disturbing” social media posts and who had been expelled from Douglas for fighting and carrying bullets in his backpack.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Friday his agency received about 20 calls for service “over the last few years” about Cruz ─ communications involving someone talking to a dispatcher about him, but not necessarily in regard to a crime or requiring any further action by police.

And a YouTube user in Mississippi came forward to say that

he reported to the FBI a comment left on one of his videos by a person who called himself “nikolas cruz” who wrote, “Im going to be a professional school shooter.”

The FBI responded to that September tip by interviewing the YouTube user the day after he reported the comment but was not able to identify the person behind it, Robert Lasky, the special agent in charge of the Miami office, said Thursday.

There was no indication the gunman had an accomplice or accomplices, federal and local authorities told NBC News.

Corky Siemaszko reported from Parkland, Florida, Michael Kosnar from Washington and Jon Schuppe from New York.