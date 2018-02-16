Bloomfield traffic accident sends several to the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident that sent several people to the hospital Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Brownley and Bloomfield drive. Bibb deputies say witnesses told them 32 years old Yalanda Henley was driving her ford edge west towards Brownley drive. 58 years old Shirley Rivers was traveling east. Rivers attempted to make a left turn onto Bloomfield Drive and pulled into the path of Henley’s vehicle. Both vehicles collided at the intersection of Brownley Drive and Bloomfield Drive.

- Advertisement -

Henley and her two passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition. Rivers was cited for failure to yield.