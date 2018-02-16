WATCH: “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman talks about his lead role

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT/AP) – The movie “Black Panther” is expected to make a killing at the box office this weekend.

According to Fandango, The movie ranks fourth for pre-sale tickets of any movie in history.

It arrives amid the biggest hype for a superhero movie since DC’s “Wonder Woman.”

Its been more than five decades since Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the Black Panther.

‘Black Panther’ scores mighty $25.2 million Thursday debut

“Black Panther” is well on its way to a record-making weekend at the North American box office.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Friday that the superhero movie earned $25.2 million from its Thursday preview screenings. It’s the second biggest for a Marvel Studios film behind “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which earned $27.6 million in previews, and the best for the month of February.

Preview screenings typically begin with 7pm Thursday showings.

“Black Panther” is now pacing to earn over $165 million across the four-day holiday weekend, and surpass the previous February record held by “Deadpool” which took in $152.2 million in 2016.

Internationally, the film has grossed $47 million in its first three days with strong showings in the U.K. and Korea.

The women of ‘Black Panther’ take center stage

Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in “Black Panther” is important for young girls to see.

The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong’o as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Letitia Wright as a scientist and inventor.

Gurira says when she was a kid those images were not depicted in film or television. She thinks young children will be inspired by what they see in the film.

“Black Panther” is now playing nationwide.

African fashion on display at early ‘Black Panther’ shows

“Black Panther” is inspiring moviegoers to dress up for the superhero film, but it’s not the typical costume play.

Fans donned bright dresses, head scarves, tribal shirts and traditional African garb for the first showings Thursday of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster.

At a theater in New York’s Times Square, Miquain Gainey wore a Basotho blanket that is used by a South African tribe for his first viewing of the film. He says he wanted not only to have something that reflected the film’s fashion, but also keep him warm.

In Nashville, some parents brought their children with their entire families decked out in traditional African attire.

Tattoo artist Elisheba Mrozik says fans are excited because the film shows a vision of Africa that’s rarely seen in cinemas.