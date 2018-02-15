UPDATE: The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says someone intentionally started two of the three house fires in Lynmore Estates Wednesday. Investigator Ben Gleaton says a reward is being offered of up to $10,000 for anyone who has information on a suspect or suspects.

No one is in custody and investigators are working to determine if a third fire on Irving Street was also set intentionally. Gleaton wouldn’t go in detail about whether police are looking for one suspect or multiple suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-282-5804.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb firefighters battled three house fires within hours of each other in the Lynmore Estates neighborhood Wednesday.

A firefighter on the scene of the last fire, on Irving St., told 41NBC nobody was hurt and investigators are working to determine what caused the fires to start. The home on Irving St. appeared to be vacant, according to the firefighter.

The first one erupted around 3 p.m. in the historic neighborhood. The other two were that evening, with the fire on Irving St. happening around 7 p.m.

No firefighters were hurt while putting out the fires. 41NBC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.