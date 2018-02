MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today, Macon-Bibb will begin improving a road near the site of Amazon’s new fulfillment center.

A part of Skipper Road, Between Sardis Church and Jones Road will close as part of an agreement Macon-Bibb made with Amazon to improve the roads for Amazon’s new fulfillment center.

The county says the fulfillment center is a $90 million investment and creates more than 500 full time jobs.

That section of Skipper road will reopen in May.