Random searches on campus, new security measure for Bibb County schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools want parents to know security and safety is a number one priority. Staff want students to feel at peace, especially after yesterday’s school shooting in Florida.

The school district says Bibb schools aren’t doing anything different after this shooting. They already have different security measures and protocol in place, and they seem to be working,

but that doesn’t mean, they will stop there.

- Advertisement -

“We want to keep everyone safe,” said Bibb County School Director of Security and Safety.

All Bibb County schools doors are locked and visitors must be let in by staff through a buzz-in camera.

“We have classroom cameras, we have hallway cameras,” said Gowan.

Related Article: Man shot at Macon motel

Gowen says the school district is already working on more security measures.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on a new regulation that was already in the works before what happened in Florida,” said Gowan. “We’re going to be doing random searches.”

With all of these protocols, some problems begin with students. That’s why Director of Student Support Services, Beverly Stewart says, if students see something, they should say something. Especially strange behavior in other students.

“The student may be, seems or appears to be depressed or introverted, just not wanting to be around,” said Stewart. “It may also filter into the home life as far as inadequate sleep or appetite loss.”

Teachers are trained to report any of these warning signs to parents, and other school officials, if needed.

“A person may think that something just so small and so minute, it may be that student crying for help or wanting to reach out to others to get the help that they need,” said Stewart.

Gowan says Bibb Schools don’t take any tips lightly.

“If we get any information that we feel is a security situation we’re going to act on it,” said Gowan.

There is a counselor at every Bibb school. If a student has any concern, they are encouraged to ask questions.

There have been 291 school shootings in the United States since 2013. This is according to the non-profit group Everytown.

Local Family Therapist, Amy Morton, wants to make sure parents are having these talks with their kids, about what they should do if they were ever in the situation of school shooting.

“We can no longer pretend that this problem is getting better. It’s not. It’s getting worse and so as parents we have a dilemma,” said Morton.

Morton suggests having this talk with your child at a very early age. Teach them to be aware of their surroundings, to listen to adults.

Depending on the age, every conversation will be different, but Morton just wants you to have it.