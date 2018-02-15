RAFB brings hundreds of jobs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a job, Robins Air Force Base is hiring.

The Navy C-130 aircraft is transitioning there from Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base in Utah for maintenance work. This will bring about 400 jobs.

Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Commander Brig. Gen. John Kubinec says, “We’re still in need of aircraft mechanics, electricians, sheet metal workers and engineers. And that is a requirement that we have and we’ve been working very closely with our technical college system here which who are great partners for us to bring those folks on board.”

Robins Air Force Base will be the primary location of depot maintenance of C-130s throughout the military.