Mary Persons student charged after making ‘concerning’ social media post

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A student at Mary Persons High School is facing a disorderly conduct charge after the school says he made “concerning and potentially threatening language against the school” via social media Thursday.

The Monroe County School District sent out a message saying the student was removed from the school and police were notified once the school learned about the social media post.

The student was questioned and charged with disorderly conduct.

