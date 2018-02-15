'It happened in Parkland': Shocked Florida community grieves at vigil

People attend a candle light memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 15 in Parkland, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“This is exactly the kind of place where mass school shootings happen,” she said. “People here don’t really know each other and the schools don’t have metal detectors.”

Plus, she said, “It’s so darn easy to buy a gun. What we need to be talking about is how he got that gun.”

When told that President Donald Trump was intending to visit Parkland, Brechemin rolled her eyes.

Related:

Football coach died shielding students from bullets

Largely white Parkland gave Hillary Clinton 50.5 percent of the vote in the presidential election and 47 percent to Trump, according to county election statistics.

There were only a handful of people at the service carrying political signs, including Tighe Barry, a Code Pink activist from Miami, whose placard read: “NRA STOP KILLING OUR KIDS.”

Chris Grady, 19, Ryan Servaites, 15, and Daniel Duff, 14, nodded approvingly.

All had been at school when the shooting started. All were glad to be alive.

“This is a well-off town,” said Servaites. “I know some kids who have tennis courts in their houses and get around their property by golf cart.”

But Servaites said those kids were also huddling with him in the auditorium and “scared for their lives.”

Grady, who started high school late, said he played basketball with Cruz a couple of times in gym class.

“He was weird and I guess now I’m not surprised it was him,” he said. “But I still don’t get how this could happen here.”

By dusk, the field facing the stage was filled with Parkland residents listening intently and respectfully. Many were sipping water on this balmy evening. On stage, Rabbi Mendy Gutnick tried to comfort the crowd.

“They say God gives us no more than we can handle,” he said. “But this is pushing it.”

As Gutnick and the other speakers spoke and the sun set, teenagers and grownups — many with faces glazed by tears — lit candles against the darkness.