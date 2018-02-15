Friday will be feeling like spring

Good Evening,

After a warm day across Middle Georgia, another one is on the way! During the day on Friday we will see temperatures make it up into the upper 70’s. We will also see some breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 20mph.

By Friday evening a cold front will move into the southeast, bringing just a slight chance for showers and a slight cool down overnight into Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

More 70’s will be on the way for the weekend with more rain chances as well!

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves