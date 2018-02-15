Football coach died shielding students from bullets

Alyssa Alhadeff, right

It was in that security role that Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter, according to the AP.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, wanted to become a lawyer and also wanted to play professional soccer, her mother said while attending a vigil for the victims Thursday night.

Lori Alhadeff said she last saw her daughter when she dropped the teenager off at school the day of the shooting. “I said ‘I love you.’ And that was the last time I saw her,” Alhadeff said.

In addition to the 17 killed in Parkland, 14 others were injured.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was expelled from the school last year for unspecified disciplinary reasons. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

It is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut.

Seventeen four-foot-tall ornamental angels graced the stage at the Parkland amphitheater for Thursday night’s vigil — one for each school shooting victim.

They were lent to the town by the nearby city of Sunrise, Fla., which first displayed them to mark the first anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Conn.

“Unfortunately we have to use them again,” said Kevin Pickard, Sunrise’s leisure services department director. “We didn’t think we’d need them so close to home.”

Alhadeff said she wants the shooter to pay for the rampage with his life.

“I hope the shooter, whoever did this to Alyssa and the other 16 victims, receives the death sentence. He needs to die,” she said.