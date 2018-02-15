Driver in critical condition after accident on I-75

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident on I-75 northbound at the off ramp to Bass Rd.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning, it was reported that a 2007 Ford Explorer, driven by 22-year-old Nigel Hicks, was traveling North on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road striking multiple trees. Hicks was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

41NBC will continue to update this story as details become available.