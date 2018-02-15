Byron K-9 finds bag of crystal meth worth $120,000 in car on Hwy. 49

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Byron K-9 is being credited for finding more than $100,000 of crystal meth inside a woman’s car on Hwy. 49 Wednesday.

Kaci Tolbert, of Rome, is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana after a Peach County deputy pulled her over around 6:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy called for backup from a Byron officer and his K-9. The sheriff’s office says the K-9 alerted the officer to a compartment in the vehicle, where the officer found a Kilo of crystal meth and a small amount of marijuana. Police say the street value of the meth is about $120,000.