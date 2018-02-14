United Way wins grant for Tom Fontaine Park field rehab

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia has received a grant to help refurbish two baseball fields at Tom Fontaine Park on Anthony Road.

The Scotts Company and Major League Baseball will provide $50,000 for upgrades at one field, according to the United Way. The Atlanta Braves will help renovate the second field. Both fields will be ready for the upcoming season.

The fields host Macon Little League and the MLB RBI Program.

“With the new $1.5 Million MLB RBI Youth Development park that will be constructed next to these fields, the Tom Fontaine Park complex will soon rival any similar complexes in Central Georgia,” United Way of Central Georgia CEO George McCanless said. “It’s a spring board to allowing even more deserving boys and girls the opportunity to participate in our character building youth sports and education-support initiatives.”