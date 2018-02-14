Three house fires break out in Lynmore Estates neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb firefighters battled three house fires within hours of each other in the Lynmore Estates neighborhood Wednesday.

A firefighter on the scene of the last fire, on Irving St., told 41NBC nobody was hurt and investigators are working to determine what caused the fires to start. The home on Irving St. appeared to be vacant, according to the firefighter.

The first one erupted around 3 p.m. in the historic neighborhood. The other two were that evening, with the fire on Irving St. happening around 7 p.m.

No firefighters were hurt while putting out the fires. 41NBC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.