Russian fans mock 'stupid' ban on athletes at Olympic Games

Russian speed skaters pose for a photo in the red-and-white and grey-and-white tracksuits, as well as grey coats, that were modified from the original designs drawn up for Team Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP file

The Olympic’s executive board will decide at the end of the games whether the Russian Olympic Committee’s ban should be lifted completely — potentially allowing the Russian flag to officially return just in time for the closing ceremony.

But it’s already too late to change public opinion in Russia, said Sergey Radchenko, a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. The narrative supported by Moscow continues to be that the ban was politically motivated by the West, which was in support of it because

U.S. sanctions imposed last summer over interference in the 2016 election “didn’t bring the Russians to their knees,” he added.

Russians who want their athletes competing under the OAR moniker believe a strong showing would signify to the world something greater: “Russia, despite all adversity, despite ‘unfair’ scrutiny, despite the ban on some of its very best athletes, is still able to compete and outcompete,” Radchenko said.

Russian athletes were

stripped of more than a dozen medals because of the doping allegations after Sochi.

Pavel and Natasha Kuzlyakin, of Moscow, said they arrived to PyeongChang for a simple reason — that their 8-year-old son, Sergey, a figure skater, would be inspired to one day reach the Olympics. As his boy looked on, Pavel Kuzlyakin appreciated how everyone inside the ice arena was cheering, supporting teams from Russia, but also the United States, Canada and North Korea.

“Russia is in our heart, your country is in your heart,” he said, “but we’re not here for the politics. We’re here to watch great athletes.”