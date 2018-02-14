Pre-K registration in Bibb County begins February 26th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Registration for Pre-K in the Bibb County School District will start February 26th.

The district is looking to fill 836 spots for children who are 4-years-old on or before September 1st, 2018.

Parents can apply online or visit the Central Office which is located on Mulberry Street.

Students will be able to attend schools in their zoned neighborhoods or at one of the four alternative locations: Northwoods Academy, Alexander II Magnet School, Burdell-Hunt Magnet School or Vineville Academy for the Arts.

Children are selected based on a random computer lottery and parents will be notified if they are accepted by March 16th. Students who are not selected will be placed on a waiting list.

The registration process ends March 9th for the 2018-2019 school year.