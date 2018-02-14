ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say a man used the tracking application on a cellphone to help locate the body of a missing woman, his girlfriend.

Area media reports a man who said his girlfriend was missing flagged down police near a wooded area in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday.

The man used a tracking application on a cellphone to pinpoint the area where she might be.

He told police he then found some of her clothing.

Police used dogs to help find the woman’s body about 500 yards away.

The man is cooperating with police. Police do not consider him a suspect. Relatives had reported the missing woman Tuesday, and police found signs of trauma on her body.

Officials haven’t released the names of the man or the woman.