Perry High School receives funding for new $10 million competitive gym

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is trying to get high school gyms across the county up to state standards and Perry High School is first on the list.

Perry High is one of four schools in the county to be receiving money toward a brand new $10 million competitive gym facility. School officials say it’s all apart of their plan to bring revenue into the city.

“We’re really excited about the new additions that we’re getting. We’ve been at capacity at our basketball games,” said Principal Del Martin.

The school board voted to spend $10 million in ESPLOST money to build the brand new competitive gym at Perry High with enough seating to satisfy fans as well as Georgia High School Association requirements.

“What we looked at was the age of the facilities and a big driver behind the competition events you need a minimum of 1,000 seats,” said Director of Facilities Scott Hill. “I know that this has been an issue for us in the past,” Martin continued.

The current gym only seats around 800 people and the minimum number to meet GHSA standards is seating for 1,000.

“Right now, Perry High School doesn’t really have the opportunity to do that because they can’t hold the capacities necessary to host events like that,” Hill added.

Martin says he believes building the new gyms will not only benefit the schools but the local economy.

“It’s just going to bring more attraction for our community, and we’re just super excited about people being able to see what Houston County has to offer and especially Perry High School,” said Martin.

Construction will begin mid April and they plan to be finished with the project by fall of 2019. Northside High School, Warner Robins High School and Houston High Schools are all next on that list of schools to see upgrades.