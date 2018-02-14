Musical on Macon’s music history debuts this spring

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Get ready to get a taste of Macon’s music history from a live setting.

The first musical on Macon’s history will debut this spring. The announcement was made Wednesday morning live on Creek 100.9 FM.

The musical, titled “Macon Music Live: The Pioneers” will feature a local cast of musicians and actors to portray the “pioneers” of Macon music history. Those pioneers include Lucille Hegamin, Charles Douglass, Little Richard, Hamp Swain, Otis Redding, James Brown, Phil and Alan Walden and The Allman Brothers Band.

Producer of the musical Jessica Walden says the goal is to show what Macon has to offer and there’s no better way to honor that legacy with today’s local talent.

“It’s just a great example of where an idea for downtown Macon is now completely coming alive in just a few weeks with an amazing opportunity to showcase our talent and tell the great stories of our history,” Walden adds.

The musical was made possible through a downtown challenge grant which is issued by the Commuity Foundation of Central Georgia. The event will take place March 9th and 10th at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on March 11th at the Tic Toc restaurant. Tickets are $20. There will be a limited number of general admission tickets available. Click here to purchase tickets.