MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of The Week is Rorschack. He is a beautiful Dobermann Pinscher. Rorschack is 19 months old. He is ready to be adopted from Critical Care For Animal Angels. Their phone number is (478) 293-2066. To learn about Rorschack check out the interview with Melissa Gibbs and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.