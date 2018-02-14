Authorities identify body found in Flint River

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The body of the woman who was found dead inside a car in Flint River has been identified as 48-year-old Suwana Mann.

Oglethorpe Police Chief Rachel Hart keeps replaying Tuesday afternoon in her head.

“The only thing I knew to do is, I took my gun belt off and I went in,” said Chief Hart.

Chief Hart and Officer Paul Hollar, who was off duty that day, responded to a call about a car swerving off the road into the Flint River within 2 minutes.

“We were able to make it to the hood of the car, roof of the vehicle,” said Chief Hart. “Felt like it was a sun roof and we tried rocks and anything to try to break the window.”

Outside agencies responded to the scene minutes later.

“Everything was working, but just not quick enough,” said Chief Hart. “We had a record dispatch, the dive team, from Sumter County was dispatched Montezuma Fire, Oglethorpe Fire, Prison Fire. We had everybody there, but under the worst circumstances, we could not get her out of the vehicle.”

The only person in the car, Mann, was pronounced dead on the scene.

“There was a guy from Exterminator’s sitting down there,” said nearby resident, Harmon Head Jr. “He goes down under the bridge, eats his lunch and he saw her drive in.”

Chief Hart says the GBI is working to get answers on what exactly happened, but she confirms that a witness did see Mann drive into the river from Hook’s Landing.

“I hope that my community, the town, the county, cities, we pull together,” said Chief Hart. “We need to be there for that county.”

Mann was a mother and grandmother.

We’ll have more as the story develops.