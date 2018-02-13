Warming up for Valentine’s Day

Good Evening,

Today we saw much cooler temperatures across Middle Georgia behind a “wedge front” that trapped cold air from the Appalachians and kept us in the 50’s through much of the day. Tonight we are a good 11 degrees cooler than we were at this time last night.

Tomorrow:

Not to worry, though because a warm up is on the way just in time to share the day with your sweetie for Valentine’s Day. If you are not into Valentine’s Day, just know that we will be keeping the cloud cover much of the day, so the weather will also be great for sulking or at least avoiding the crowds at restaurants

- Advertisement -

Temperatures during the day should be warming up into the upper 60’s and a few areas could crack the 70’s by tomorrow afternoon,even without the sun making an appearance.

By tomorrow night, we will be keeping the clouds and cooling off only into the middle 50’s.

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves