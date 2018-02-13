Two men sentenced for wanting sex with 15-year-old-girl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men will spend the next five years in prison after showing up at a motel intending to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Chadwick Preston Cagle, 42, of Kathleen, and James Anthony Howard, 26, of Macon, each responded to online advertisements offering sex with the girl and her mother in March 2015, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The men pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit child molestation and were sentenced Tuesday to seven years, five of them in prison.