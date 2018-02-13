National Retail Federation expects people to spend more money this Valentine’s Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Retail Federation is expecting people to spend $19.6 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts this year. That’s $1.4 billion more than last year.

People are still going for the most traditional gift, flowers.

If you walk into Lawrence Mayer Florist the day before Valentine’s day, you’ll see a full staff with all hands on deck.

“Busy, busy, busy,” said florist manager, Joyce Freeman, and her staff have been at full speed since 7 a.m.

“It’s really fun, it’s really crazy,” said Freeman. “We’re very very busy.”

The shop has been taking orders since the beginning of January, and of course, the day before the big holiday.

“A lot of the guys want to send the flowers today so that everybody in the office will be jealous,” said Freeman.

The National Retail Federation is expecting a person to spend an average of $143.56 on the holiday. $88.98 of that on their significant other.

“Something to deliver to their wife, girlfriend, or their special friend, about a $100,” said Freeman.

Customer, Willie Thorpe doesn’t mind spending the money if he knows it’ll make his wife smile.

“Valentine’s is a special day,” said Freeman. “Every day is a special day for us, but since the day is dedicated for Valentine’s, I think my wife deserves something great on Valentine’s day.”

The tradition of buying flowers for the holiday of love looks like it’s not going away for a while, especially buying the most traditional Valentine’s Day flower…

“Roses, roses, roses, everybody’s ordering them,” said Freeman. “Red roses.”

Lawrence Mayer closes at 5 p.m., but will be back up and running Wednesday, at 8 a.m. It’s not too late to grab your loved one some flowers. There are arrangements ready to go at the shop.