Macon man to serve 20 years for kidnapping woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend the next 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of kidnapping a woman in 2016, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

22-year-old Steve Anthony Fort forced a woman to drive him away from the Pendleton Homes in July 2015 as police were responding to a shooting there that left Javoris Butler, 29, dead.

Along with the kidnapping charge, Fort was also facing murder, armed robbery and other charges in connection to Butler’s shooting death. He was found not guilty on those charges after the jury deliberated more than four hours, according to the district attorney’s office.