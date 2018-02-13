Grant’s Lounge in downtown celebrates 47 years in business

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A staple business in Macon is celebrating 47 years being open.

Grant’s Lounge in downtown has been in operation since February 16, 1971.

- Advertisement -

It’s the only nightclub in the region still in its original location and still managed and owned by the same family since it opened.

Co-Owner Cheryl Grant Louder says they have their loyal customers to thank.

“It hadn’t been easy and we just have been able to stay here because of the customers they support us and (we’ve) just (been) truthful,” she said.

Related Article: Amerigroup holds Repack Backpack for Macon students

Well known artists from the Allman Brothers to Tom Petty have graced the stage at Grant’s Lounge.

The club is celebrating its anniversary in a big way on Friday night and inviting everyone to come out starting at 6:00 PM.

The official anniversary party will be Friday, March 2nd, beginning at 7:00 PM.