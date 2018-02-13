Family of 6 year old killed in school bus crash wants people to sign petition for seat belts

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 700 people have signed a petition to add seat belts inside school buses.

This comes after 6 year old Arlana Haynes was killed in a Houston County school bus crash at the end of January. The Houston County Schools bus was carrying children from Westview and Pearl Stephens Elementary.

It was traveling down Forest Park Drive on a steep curve when the bus tipped over and landed on its side. Haynes was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Now, family members are asking people to sign a petition to get a mandatory seat belt on buses law passed and make it mandatory that monitors are on buses. They’re asking for 1,000 more signatures. To sign the petition, click here.