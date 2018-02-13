Family of 6 year old killed in school bus crash wants people to sign petition for seat belts

By
Karlisha Booze
-
1

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 700 people have signed a petition to add seat belts inside school buses.

This comes after 6 year old Arlana Haynes was killed in a Houston County school bus crash at the end of January. The Houston County Schools bus was carrying children from Westview and Pearl Stephens Elementary.

It was traveling down Forest Park Drive on a steep curve when the bus tipped over and landed on its side. Haynes was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Now, family members are asking people to sign a petition to get a mandatory seat belt on buses law passed and make it mandatory that monitors are on buses. They’re asking for 1,000 more signatures. To sign the petition, click here.

  • Bibb Man

    I feel sincerely horrible for the loss this family has experienced. It is awesome that during this time of hardship that the family feels so inclined to try and ensure that other may not expierence such pain. But we must employ reason to understand why buses do not have seat belts. School buses on average can hold up to 72 children. Imagine a situation where a bus catches on fire and you have one adult trying to get all the kids of safely. Seatbelts will only hinder the efforts to get the students off the bus. Same thing if the bus were to stall on a train track. The bottom line is that the question of seat belts has definitely been considered in the past and the benefits of not having them on a bus outweigh the cons.