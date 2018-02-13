Cherry Street businesses prep for 2nd annual Mardi Gras street party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local business owners in downtown Macon are getting ready to let the good times roll.

“We really just want to showcase how awesome it is to be downtown in Macon, like what a diverse group of people looks likes and how awesome it is that so many people from so many different backgrounds come together in one day just to have a good time,” said Travis Jean owner Scott Mitchell.

They say there’s something for everyone and this year’s Mardi Gras street party won’t disappoint.

“After last year the huge success, everybody that came out we had more people say ‘hey we’d love to help out. How do we get involved? We’d like to volunteer!'” Parish on Cherry Street owner Chrissy Lee told 41NBC.

A relatively new tradition–only in its second year in Macon–organizers are expecting thousands of people to be apart of the fun.

“This year on Facebook, we already have over 1,000 people confirmed to go and we have almost 5,000 people saying they’re interested,” said Lee.

Mitchell says new exposure for downtown businesses comes with inviting the city out to party New Orleans style.

“Last year, we had so many people who had never been downtown to some of the shops that are here all the time, so it’s great to get people in the shops, see what we have and they’ll come back and shop later on,” said Mitchell.

They’ll have new attractions. “This year we have a stage outside which we didn’t have last year, last year we had local musicians,” said Lee.

They’ll have new events too. “We have ‘Pancakes on Cherry’ which is sponsored by Highland Hill Church and they’re gonna do pancakes and bacon and that’s free. We’re going to do the Mardi Gras dog strut near Dempsey,” Mitchell explained.

The resolution to allow open containers still applies so people can look forward to more beads, more booze and plenty of food.