MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon men are facing multiple murder charges after being indicted by Bibb County grand jurors in the Halloween 2017 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jackie Rouse.

Trayvion Lamonte Burney, 23, and Anterrio Tremaine Stinson, 25, are charged with three counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, among other charges, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Investigators determined the two men also shot a second man, but he survived.

Stinson was being sought by police in Nov. 2017 for another murder; the shooting death of 24-year-old Jonathan Risby.