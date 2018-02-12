Upcoming event to support the homeless on Valentine’s Day

Maresa Scott wants to do something a little different this year for her birthday and Valentine’s Day.

“It’s my favorite because, as corny as it sounds, I feel like people can feel the love in the air. People tend to be in a more giving mood on this day,” says Scott.

She is part of the non-profit organization known as “The Level Up Foundation.”

The group is getting ready to host the “Spread Some Love” campaign on Valentine’s Day and they need your help to make it possible.

“I think it is very important for the people in every local community to do a good deed that helps someone in need,” says Scott.

She is collecting donations until late Tuesday in order to purchase food for close to 100 homeless people.

“We are building lunch bags that will include one fruit, one vegetable, one sweet treat, a bottled water and turkey sandwich,” says Scott.

Once the bags are filled, the group will be at several different places in D.C. including an area near Nationals Park.

“I am very excited to see the outreach and outcome from the people that donate, my friends and coworkers that will be helping me assemble the lunches, and the homeless people that we are able to feed that day,” says Scott.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

For more information on the non-profit organization, click here.