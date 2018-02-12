Unstable Weather Pattern Continues for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a very rainy weekend in Middle Georgia, the chance for rain will linger through the next 7 days.

A stream of moisture continued to push light rainfall across Middle Georgia Monday morning. Most of the rain will exit the area by 8 a.m. However, a few isolated showers are possible through about noon. Later today, the clouds will start to break apart and some sunshine will peek through as temperatures climb close to 70 degrees in Macon.

- Advertisement -

Tonight, a high pressure system will help a cold front clear Georgia, though the front will likely stall out across Florida. Winds will shift to the east as moisture flows in from the Atlantic Ocean. Tuesday’s weather may be slightly drier, though still mostly cloudy. Moisture stays locked in across the southeast as a warm front develops in the western Gulf of Mexico mid-week.

Related Article: Possible speed limit reductions on four Macon streets

Temperatures will mimic a roller coaster this week, dropping into the upper 50’s Tuesday behind a cold front. The flow of warm, moist air will return to Georgia Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will climb 10-15 degrees above average.

As far as rain chances go, isolated showers are likely in the beginning of the week. Middle Georgia should stay mostly dry mid-week and into the weekend.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).