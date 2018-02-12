Tourists who died in Grand Canyon crash were celebrating birthday

This photo shows the scene of a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Authorities said three people were killed and four others were injured. Courtesy of Teddy Fujimoto

- Advertisement -

Images from the scene showed the aircraft on fire and a witness, Teddy Fujimoto,

told the Associated Press that one of the survivors was badly burned.

A helicopter crash lawyer, Gary C. Robb, told NBC News that the Federal Aviation Administration has required crash resistant fuel systems since 1994 though many registered aircraft don’t have them.

“If you can buy 30 seconds, if you can buy a minute, that’s the difference between getting out of the helicopter unscathed and being a horrific burn victim,” Robb said.

An FAA spokesman, Allen Kenitzer, couldn’t immediately say how many FAA-registered helicopters have the systems.

A spokeswoman with Papillion Group, the aircraft operator, did not respond to requests for comment, but in a prepared statement, CEO Brenda Halvorson said it was cooperating with NTSB investigators.