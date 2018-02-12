MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some state lawmakers in Atlanta are pushing a new bill that has the approval of local businesses.

“All this does is make an opportunity for more business for restaurants in our area,” said State Rep. Allen Peake.

They’re calling the new bill in the senate the ‘brunch bill’.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business and I know that folks who’ve come in my restaurants before on a Sunday at 11:15 am and for whatever reason they want to be able to partake in an alcoholic beverage,” said Peake who owns several restaurants.

Senate Bill 17, if passed, would allow private businesses to sell alcohol before noon on Sundays.

“Usually you have servers in here that are kind of twiddling there thumbs waiting for people to come in until 12:30,” said Bearfoot Tavern Manager Craig Ross.

Current law in the state of Georgia only allows government run buildings to serve drinks before 12:30 pm.

“This would actually just kind of just level the playing field for private businesses that are in competition basically with any state places like the Georgia World Congress Center or something like that they can now offer drinks before noon time,” Peake told 41NBC.

For local businesses like Bearfoot Tavern that thrive on Sundays with specials like its bottomless mimosas, manager Craig Ross says he welcomes the new mandate.

“We go through cases of champagne–I mean numerous cases of champagne–so, a lot of people like bottomless mimosas,” he said. “I’m sure our business would almost double just at least within that hour and a half,” he continued.

But State Rep. Allen Peake says there’s just one hang over.

“The way I understand the bill is being drafted, it would have to pass a referendum from the local authorities to allow this,” he explained.

So, city and county government agencies will have the final say in what time restaurants can break out the bottles for brunch.

Peake says in previous years, getting legislation like Senate Bill 17 passed hasn’t been easy with opposing religious groups, but he foresees it being favorable in the House this year.