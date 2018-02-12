The Scream Machine at Six Flags over Georgia will flip backward for a limited time

AUSTELL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you love everything about The Great American Scream Machine roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, you’re going to love how the park is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

The historic wooden roller coaster will run backward beginning March 10th.

“Now, coaster fans will be able to experience this beloved ride backward and the exhilarating sensation when you can’t see the turns coming,” says Park President Dale Kaetzel.

Officials say The Great American Scream Machine was the longest, fastest, and tallest wooden roller coaster in the world when it debuted in 1973.

This is not the first time the roller coaster will be flipped, it previously ran backward several decades ago.

Six Flags over Georgia will open on March 10th. It will open on the weekends through Mid-May. The park will open every day March 31st through April 8th for Spring Break.

