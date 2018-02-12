Ohio man charged with buying gun used to kill two officers

Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli. Westerville PD via WCMH

Smith, a convicted felon, was barred from buying or a possessing a gun, so he gave Lawson the money to get one, plus $100 for his trouble, the statement said.

The statement describes the men as old friends.

Smith, who was charged with aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, faces 10 years in prison. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morelli, 54, and Joering, 39, were shot to death while responding to a 911 hang up call. Smith’s wife had previously sought protection orders because he’d threatened to kill her, their daughter and himself, police said.

Smith was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, court records show.