Man robbed at gunpoint outside Macon nightclub

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place just after 3 a.m. Friday.

Reports say that 23-year-old Tobias Brown parked his car on the corner of Oak St and MLK Jr Blvd and was going to Club Dreams when he was approached by three men.

- Advertisement -

One of the suspects had a pistol, and told Brown to get into a black vehicle. The suspects drove Brown to the corner of Fifth St, took his keys and other personal items, and made him get out of the car.

Brown returned to his car to find the suspects driving away in it. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.